Rihanna Savage x Fenty: Γυναίκες που νίκησαν τον καρκίνο πρωταγωνιστούν στη νέα καμπάνια

Meet @ihartericka: who is the ultimate Savage survivor 💖 ⁣ ⁣ Hit up our Stories to see more of Ericka, then visit bit.ly/SXFBCA to learn about how we’ve teamed up w/ @claralionelfdn to join the fight against breast cancer. ⁣ ⁣ #SavageXSurvivors #SavageXThrivers