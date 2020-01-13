MENU
Κερδίστε Προσκλήσεις
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ
13
ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
    • ΚΕΡΔΙΣΤΕ ΠΡΟΣΚΛΗΣΕΙΣ
    Τι Νέα; Cine News
    ΝΕΑ

    Oscars 2020: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες

    Μόλις ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των φετινών Oscars, τα οποία θα απονεμηθούν στις 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2020.

    Monopoli Team
    13.01.2020

    Ο «Joker» του Todd Phillips σάρωσε τα βραβεία με 11 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ ακολούθησαν ο «Ιρλανδός» του Martin Scorcese και το «Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood» του Quentin Tarantino με 10 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα.

    Δείτε τις υποψηφιότητες αναλυτικά:

    Best Picture (Καλύτερη Ταινία)

    1917 (Universal)
    The Irishman (Netflix)
    Little Women (Sony)
    Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
    Joker (“Warner Bros.)
    Marriage Story (Netflix)
    Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Sony)
    Parasite (Neon)
    Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

    Directing (Σκηνοθεσία)

    Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
    Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
    Sam Mendes (1917)
    Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood)
    Todd Philips (Joker)

    Leading Actor (Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου)

    Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
    Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
    Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
    Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
    Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

    Leading Actress (Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου)

    Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
    Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
    Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
    Renee Zellweger (Judy)
    Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

    Supporting Actress (Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου)

    Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
    Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
    Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
    Florence Pugh (Little Women)
    Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

    Costume Design (Κοστούμια)

    Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood (Arianne Phillips)
    Little Women (Jacqueline Durran)
    The Irishman (Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson)
    Jojo Rabbit (Mayes C. Rubeo)
    Joker (Mark Bridges)

    Sound Mixing (Μιξάζ)

    Ad Astra (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)
    Ford V Ferrari (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)
    Joker (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)
    1917 (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)
    Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)

    Sound Editing (Μοντάζ Ήχου)

    Ford V Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)
    Joker (Alan Robert Murray)
    1917 (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)
    Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood (Wylie Stateman)
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Matthew Wood, David Acord)

    Animated Short (Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους)

    Dcera (Daughter) (Daria Kashcheeva)
    Hair Love (Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver)
    Kitbull (Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrichson)
    Memorable (Bruno Collet, Jean – Francois Le Corre)
    Sister (Siqi Song)

    Live Action Short (Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους)

    Brotherhood (Meryam Joobeur, Maria Gracia Turgeon)
    Nefta Football Club (Yves Plat, Damian Megherbi)
    The Neighbors’ Window (Marshall Curry)
    Saria (Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre)
    A Sister (Delphine Girard)

    Original Score (Μουσική Επένδυση)

    Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
    Little Women (Alexander Desplat)
    Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
    1917 (Thomas Newman)
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

    Film Editing (Μοντάζ)

    Ford V Ferrari (Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland)
    The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
    Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
    Joker (Jeff Groth)
    Parasite (Yang Jinmo)

    Supporting actor (Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου)

    Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
    Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
    Al Pacino (The Irishman)
    Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
    Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood)

    Foreign Language Film (Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία)

    Corpus Christi (Poland)
    Honeyland (North Macedonia)
    Les Miserables (France)
    Pain And Glory (Spain)
    Parasite (South Korea)

    Documentary Short (Ντοκιμαντέρ)

    In the Absence (Seung-jun Yi & Gary Kam)
    Learning to Skateboard In The Warzone If You’re A girl (Carol Dysinge & Elena Andreicheva)
    Life Overtakes Me (John Haptas & Kristin Samuelson)
    St. Louis Superman (Smriti Mundhra & Sami Khan)
    Walk Run Cha-Cha (Laura Nix & Colette Sandstedt)

    Documentary Feature (Ντοκιμαντέρ)

    American Factory (Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar & Jeff Reichtert)
    The Cave, Feras Fayyad (Kristine Barford & Sigrid Dyekjær)
    The Edge of Democracy (Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris & Tiago Pavan)
    For Sama (Waad Al-Kateab & Edward Watts)
    Honeyland (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov & Atanas Georgiev)

    Production Design (Διεύθυνση Παραγωγής)

    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    1917
    Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
    Parasite

    Cinematography (Φωτογραφία)

    The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
    Joker (Lawrence Sher)
    The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
    1917 (Roger Deakis)
    Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

    Visual Effects (Οπτικά Εφέ)

    Avengers: Endgame
    The Irishman
    The Lion King
    1917
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    Make Up & Hairstyling (Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις)

    Bombshell
    Joker
    Judy
    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
    1917

    Animated Feature (Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων)

    How to Train your Dragon: The Ηidden World (Dean Deblois, Bradford Lewis, Ronnie Arnold)
    I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin & Marc du Pontavice)
    Klaus (Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh & Marisa Roman)
    Missing Link (Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner & Travis Knight)
    Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen & Jonas Rivera)

    Original Song (Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι)

    I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)
    I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)
    I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough)
    Into The Uknown (Frozen II)
    Stand Up (Harriet)

    Adapted Screenplay (Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο)

    The Irishman (Steve Zaillian)
    Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
    Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
    Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
    The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

    Original Screenplay (Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο)

    Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
    Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
    1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
    Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
    Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won)

    Περισσότερα από Cine News
    Σχετικά Θέματα
    Cine News
    Avatar: Νέες εικόνες από τα πολυαναμενόμενα sequels της ταινίας
    Cine News
    A Quiet Place, Part 2: Δείτε το πρώτο επίσημο trailer της ταινίας
    Cine News
    Το πρώτο teaser της νέας ταινίας του Γιάννη Οικονομίδη
    Δες κι αυτό
    Art & Culture
    Η (ανα)γέννηση μιας νέας Λυρικής Σκηνής
    Art & Culture
    20 (και κάτι) παραστάσεις που περιμένουμε το 2020
    Art & Culture
    7 + 1 live που θα μπουν στην ατζέντα μας αυτό το μήνα
    Επίκαιρα
    Οι προσωπικότητες του 2019 στις Τέχνες
    Διαγωνισμοί & Προσκλήσεις
    Διαγωνισμός: «Άνθρωποι και Ποντίκια» του Τζον Στάινμπεκ στον Cartel Τεχνοχώρο
    Διαγωνισμός: Μίκης Θεοδωράκης – «Όμορφη Πόλη» στο Μέγαρο Μουσικής
    Διαγωνισμός: «Μάμα Ρόζα» του Andre Roussin στο Θέατρο Αλίκη
    Διαγωνισμός: «Πόλεμος και Ειρήνη» του Λέοντος Τολστόι στο Δημοτικό Θέατρο Πειραιά
    Τα πιο Δημοφιλή
    Πρόσωπα
    Ξένια Καλογεροπούλου: ‘Ημουν… μισοστάρ, όχι σταρ κανονική
    Weekend
    Free City: 6 προτάσεις για δωρεάν διασκέδαση στην Αθήνα
    Μουσικά Νέα
    Ο Γιάννης Βακαρέλης νέος καλλιτεχνικός διευθυντής του Μεγάρου Μουσικής
    Weekend
    Family Weekend: 8 ιδέες για βόλτες με τα παιδιά
    Πρόσφατα άρθρα
    ΘΕΑΤΡΟ
    Στο μυαλό του Φραντς Κάφκα, της Σοφίας Καζαντζιάν στο Θέατρο Altera Pars
    13.01.2020
    ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ
    Η Πέννυ Μπαλτατζή στην Πειραιώς 131
    13.01.2020
    ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ
    Η Μαρινέλλα στο ΚΠΙΣΝ
    13.01.2020
    ΘΕΑΤΡΟ
    O άλλος, του Florian Zeller στο Θέατρο Μικρό Χορν
    13.01.2020
    ΘΕΑΤΡΟ
    Αγαπημένο μου Εγώ, του Αλέξανδρου Βαλκανά στην Αθηναϊκή Σκηνή Κάλβου-Καλαμπόκη
    13.01.2020
    Cine News
    Oscars 2020: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες
    13.01.2020
    ΕΚΘΕΣΕΙΣ
    Το πνεύμα του ‘60: Έκθεση ζωγραφικής της Άρτεμης Χατζηγιαννάκη στο The Art Foundation
    13.01.2020
    Μουσικά Νέα
    O Κολομβιανός σταρ Maluma, για πρώτη φορά στην Ελλάδα
    13.01.2020
    ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ
    Monopoli.gr
    Close menu
    CITYGUIDE