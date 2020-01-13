Oscars 2020: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες

Ο «Joker» του Todd Phillips σάρωσε τα βραβεία με 11 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ ακολούθησαν ο «Ιρλανδός» του Martin Scorcese και το «Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood» του Quentin Tarantino με 10 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα.

Δείτε τις υποψηφιότητες αναλυτικά:



Best Picture (Καλύτερη Ταινία)



1917 (Universal)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Little Women (Sony)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (“Warner Bros.)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

Directing (Σκηνοθεσία)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood)

Todd Philips (Joker)

Leading Actor (Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Leading Actress (Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου)



Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Supporting Actress (Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου)



Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Costume Design (Κοστούμια)



Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood (Arianne Phillips)

Little Women (Jacqueline Durran)

The Irishman (Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson)

Jojo Rabbit (Mayes C. Rubeo)

Joker (Mark Bridges)

Sound Mixing (Μιξάζ)



Ad Astra (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)

Ford V Ferrari (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)

Joker (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)

1917 (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)

Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)

Sound Editing (Μοντάζ Ήχου)

Ford V Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)

Joker (Alan Robert Murray)

1917 (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)

Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood (Wylie Stateman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Matthew Wood, David Acord)

Animated Short (Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους)



Dcera (Daughter) (Daria Kashcheeva)

Hair Love (Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver)

Kitbull (Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrichson)

Memorable (Bruno Collet, Jean – Francois Le Corre)

Sister (Siqi Song)

Live Action Short (Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους)



Brotherhood (Meryam Joobeur, Maria Gracia Turgeon)

Nefta Football Club (Yves Plat, Damian Megherbi)

The Neighbors’ Window (Marshall Curry)

Saria (Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre)

A Sister (Delphine Girard)

Original Score (Μουσική Επένδυση)



Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexander Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

Film Editing (Μοντάζ)



Ford V Ferrari (Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Yang Jinmo)

Supporting actor (Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου)



Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood)

Foreign Language Film (Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία)



Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain And Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Documentary Short (Ντοκιμαντέρ)



In the Absence (Seung-jun Yi & Gary Kam)

Learning to Skateboard In The Warzone If You’re A girl (Carol Dysinge & Elena Andreicheva)

Life Overtakes Me (John Haptas & Kristin Samuelson)

St. Louis Superman (Smriti Mundhra & Sami Khan)

Walk Run Cha-Cha (Laura Nix & Colette Sandstedt)

Documentary Feature (Ντοκιμαντέρ)



American Factory (Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar & Jeff Reichtert)

The Cave, Feras Fayyad (Kristine Barford & Sigrid Dyekjær)

The Edge of Democracy (Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris & Tiago Pavan)

For Sama (Waad Al-Kateab & Edward Watts)

Honeyland (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov & Atanas Georgiev)

Production Design (Διεύθυνση Παραγωγής)



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Parasite

Cinematography (Φωτογραφία)



The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

1917 (Roger Deakis)

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Visual Effects (Οπτικά Εφέ)



Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Make Up & Hairstyling (Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις)



Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Animated Feature (Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων)

How to Train your Dragon: The Ηidden World (Dean Deblois, Bradford Lewis, Ronnie Arnold)

I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin & Marc du Pontavice)

Klaus (Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh & Marisa Roman)

Missing Link (Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner & Travis Knight)

Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen & Jonas Rivera)

Original Song (Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι)



I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)

I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough)

Into The Uknown (Frozen II)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Adapted Screenplay (Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο)



The Irishman (Steve Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Original Screenplay (Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won)