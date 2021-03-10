BAFTA 2021: Με έμφαση στη διαφορετικότητα οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βρετανικά κινηματογραφικά βραβεία

Μια ιδιαίτερα διαφορετική λίστα υποψηφιοτήτων ανακοινώθηκε την Τρίτη από την Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών, που απονέμει κάθε χρόνο τα βραβεία BAFTA.
Μετά τη διαμάχη του περασμένου έτους σχετικά με την έλλειψη εκπροσώπησης και διαφορετικότητας στις υποψηφιότητες, φέτος περισσότεροι από τους 24 υποψηφίους στις υποκριτικές κατηγορίες προέρχονται από εθνοτικές μειονότητες, όπως ο Daniel Kaluuya για το «Judas and the Black Messiah» και ο Bukky Bakray για το «Rocks».
Τέσσερις γυναίκες προτάθηκαν στην κατηγορία σκηνοθέτη, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της Chloé Zhao για το «Nomadland», η οποία μόλις πριν από λίγες μέρες έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα ασιατικής καταγωγής και δεύτερη γυναίκα που κέρδισε το ίδιο βραβείο σκηνοθεσίας στις φετινές Χρυσές Σφαίρες.
Τα «Nomadland» και «Rocks» έλαβαν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες φέτος (7), ενώ οι ταινίες «The Father», «Mank», «Minari» και «Promising Young Woman» έλαβαν έξι το καθένα.
Τα βραβεία BAFTA θα ανακοινωθούν την Κυριακή 11 Απριλίου.
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks – Sarah Gavron
Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
The Dig – Moira Buffini
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani