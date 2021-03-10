MENU
    BAFTA 2021: Με έμφαση στη διαφορετικότητα οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βρετανικά κινηματογραφικά βραβεία

    Με σημαντική έμφαση στη διαφορετικότητα ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βρετανικά κινηματογραφικά βραβεία 2021, που θα διεξαχθούν στις 11 Απριλίου.

    «Judas and the Black Messiah»
    «Judas and the Black Messiah»
    Monopoli Team
    10.03.2021

    Μια ιδιαίτερα διαφορετική λίστα υποψηφιοτήτων ανακοινώθηκε την Τρίτη από την Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών, που απονέμει κάθε χρόνο τα βραβεία BAFTA.

    Μετά τη διαμάχη του περασμένου έτους σχετικά με την έλλειψη εκπροσώπησης και διαφορετικότητας στις υποψηφιότητες, φέτος περισσότεροι από τους 24 υποψηφίους στις υποκριτικές κατηγορίες προέρχονται από εθνοτικές μειονότητες, όπως ο Daniel Kaluuya για το «Judas and the Black Messiah» και ο Bukky Bakray για το «Rocks».

    Daniel Kaluuya

    Τέσσερις γυναίκες προτάθηκαν στην κατηγορία σκηνοθέτη, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της Chloé Zhao για το «Nomadland», η οποία μόλις πριν από λίγες μέρες έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα ασιατικής καταγωγής και δεύτερη γυναίκα που κέρδισε το ίδιο βραβείο σκηνοθεσίας στις φετινές Χρυσές Σφαίρες.

    ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑNomadland: Η Κλόε Ζάο γράφει ιστορία στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες και γίνεται φαβορί για Όσκαρ

    Τα «Nomadland» και «Rocks» έλαβαν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες φέτος (7), ενώ οι ταινίες «The Father», «Mank», «Minari» και «Promising Young Woman» έλαβαν έξι το καθένα.

    ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑNomadland: Αποσύρεται η ταινία από την Κίνα;

    «Nomadland»

    Τα βραβεία BAFTA θα ανακοινωθούν την Κυριακή 11 Απριλίου.

    Δείτε τις υποψηφιότητες:

    Καλύτερη Ταινία

    The Father

    The Mauritanian

    Nomadland

    Promising Young Woman

    The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

    Calm With Horses

    The Dig

    The Father

    His House

    Limbo

    The Mauritanian

    Mogul Mowgli

    Promising Young Woman

    Rocks

    Saint Maud

    Καλύτερη Ξένη Ταινία (Όχι σε αγγλική γλώσσα)

    Another Round

    Dear Comrades!

    Les Misérables

    Minari

    Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός

    Bukky Bakray – Rocks

    Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

    Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

    Frances McDormand – Nomadland

    Wunmi Mosaku – His House

    Alfre Woodard – Clemency

    Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός

    Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

    Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

    Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

    Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father

    Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

    Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

    Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Β’ Ρόλο

    Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

    Kosar Ali – Rocks

    Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

    Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah

    Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

    Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

    Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Β’ Ρόλο

    Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

    Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

    Alan Kim – Minari

    Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…

    Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

    Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

    Σκηνοθεσία

    Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

    Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

    Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

    Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

    Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić

    Rocks – Sarah Gavron

    Σενάριο

    Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

    Mank – Jack Fincher

    Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

    Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

    The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

    Προσαρμοσμένο σενάριο

    The Dig – Moira Buffini

    The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

    The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

    Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

    The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

