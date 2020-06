Η καλλιτεχνική κοινότητα αντιδρά στον θάνατο του Τζόρτζ Φλόιντ

View this post on Instagram

Did this drawing on Monday, just painted it last night. Another obvious charade from this cruel reality show stunt president, he had Law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters so that he could have a photo op. posing in front of the historic St. John’s Church with bible in hand. After the photo-op, he posted on Twitter more Authoritarian rhetoric with praise to the hundreds of law enforcement and National Guardsmen guarding in front of the White House. "D.C. had no problems last night, Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination.” A blasphemers photo op #VOTE BLM