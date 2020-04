Banksy, KAWS, Ai Weiwei και Damien Hirst: Νέα έργα μέσα στην καραντίνα

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to do something to pay tribute to the wonderful work NHS staff are doing in hospitals around the country. The rainbow is a sign of hope and I think it’s brilliant that parents and children are creating their own version and putting them up in the windows of their homes. If you want to download and print this one then the link is in my bio. I’ll be selling it as a limited edition print to raise money for the NHS too and I’ll give out the details soon.