Ποιες ταινίες θα δούμε στο Netflix το 2021;

Όπως αναφέρεται σε ρεπορτάζ του Variety, το Netflix έχει ήδη προγραμματίσει να διαθέσει αυτή τη χρονιά στους συνδρομητές του -που ξεπερνουν τα 193 εκατομμύρια παγκοσμίως- περισσότερες από 71 νέες ταινίες, από όλα τα είδη: μιούζικαλ, ρομαντικές κωμωδίες, ταινίες δράσης, animations κ.α.

Δημοφιλείς αστέρες πρώτης γραμμής όπως οι Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth και Lin-Manuel Miranda συγκαταλέγονται μεταξύ αυτών που θα πρωταγωνιστήσυν στις ταινίες που θ’ ανεβουν στην πλατφόρμα στους επόμενους 12 μήνες.

Από τους τίτλους που έχουν ανακοινωθεί ξεχωρίζουν: το πολυδάπανο φιλμ «Red Notice», με πρωταγωνιστές τους Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson και Ryan Reynolds, το γουεστερν «The Harder They Fall» με τους Regina King και Idris Elba, το “Don’t Look Up” που συγκεντρώνει ένα εντυπωσιακό καστ με τους Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi και Meryl Streep.

Η λίστα με τις ταινίες που αναμένεται να δούμε στο Netflix μέσα στο 2021

Δράσης

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

Τρόμου

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Θρίλερ

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

Επιστημονικής Φαντασίας

Stowaway

Ρομαντικές

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Δραματικές

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie

Monster

Penguin Bloom

Pieces of Woman

The Dig

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

Γουέστερν

The Harder They Fall

Κωμωδίες

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

Για όλη την οικογένεια

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana

Loud House

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY

Μιουζικαλ

A Week Away

tick, tick…BOOM