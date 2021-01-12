MENU
    Ποιες ταινίες θα δούμε στο Netflix το 2021;

    Η συνδρομητική πλατφόρμα μπαίνει ακόμα πιο δυναμικά στην παραγωγή ταινιών τη νέα χρονιά, στοχεύοντας να προσφέρει καθε εβδομάδα νέες ταινίες για όλα τα γούστα.

    Monopoli Team
    12.01.2021

    Όπως αναφέρεται σε ρεπορτάζ του Variety, το Netflix έχει ήδη προγραμματίσει να διαθέσει αυτή τη χρονιά στους συνδρομητές του -που ξεπερνουν τα 193 εκατομμύρια παγκοσμίως- περισσότερες από 71 νέες ταινίες, από όλα τα είδη: μιούζικαλ, ρομαντικές κωμωδίες, ταινίες δράσης, animations κ.α.

    Δημοφιλείς αστέρες πρώτης γραμμής όπως οι Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth και Lin-Manuel Miranda συγκαταλέγονται μεταξύ αυτών που θα πρωταγωνιστήσυν στις ταινίες που θ’ ανεβουν στην πλατφόρμα στους επόμενους 12 μήνες.

    Από τους τίτλους που έχουν ανακοινωθεί ξεχωρίζουν: το πολυδάπανο φιλμ «Red Notice», με πρωταγωνιστές τους Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson και Ryan Reynolds, το γουεστερν «The Harder They Fall» με τους Regina King και Idris Elba, το “Don’t Look Up” που συγκεντρώνει ένα εντυπωσιακό καστ με τους Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi και Meryl Streep.

    Η λίστα με τις ταινίες που αναμένεται να δούμε στο Netflix μέσα στο 2021

    Δράσης
    Army of the Dead
    Awake
    Kate
    Outside the Wire
    Red Notice
    Sweet Girl

    Τρόμου
    Fear Street Trilogy
    No One Gets Out Alive
    There’s Someone Inside Your House
    Things Heard and Seen

    Θρίλερ
    Blood Red Sky
    Beckett
    Escape from Spiderhead
    Intrusion
    Munich
    O2
    Night Teeth
    The Swarm
    The Woman in the Window

    Επιστημονικής Φαντασίας
    Stowaway

    Ρομαντικές 
    A Castle For Christmas
    Fuimos Canciones
    Kissing Booth 3
    Love Hard
    The Last Letter from Your Lover
    The Princess Switch 3
    To All The Boys: Always and Forever
    Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

    Δραματικές
    Beauty
    Blonde
    Bombay Rose
    Bruised
    Concrete Cowboy
    Fever Dream
    Malcolm & Marie
    Monster
    Penguin Bloom
    Pieces of Woman
    The Dig
    The Guilty
    The Hand of God
    The Power of the Dog
    The Starling
    The White Tiger
    Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
    Unt. Graham King

    Γουέστερν
    The Harder They Fall

    Κωμωδίες
    8 Rue de l’Humanité
    Afterlife of the Party
    Bad Trip
    Don’t Look Up
    Double Dad
    I Care A Lot
    Moxie (March 3)
    The Last Mercenary
    Thunder Force

    Για όλη την οικογένεια
    A Boy Called Christmas
    A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
    Back to the Outback
    Finding ‘Ohana
    Loud House
    Nightbooks
    Robin Robin
    Skater Girl
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
    Wish Dragon
    YES DAY

    Μιουζικαλ
    A Week Away
    tick, tick…BOOM

