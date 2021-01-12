Ποιες ταινίες θα δούμε στο Netflix το 2021;

Όπως αναφέρεται σε ρεπορτάζ του Variety, το Netflix έχει ήδη προγραμματίσει να διαθέσει αυτή τη χρονιά στους συνδρομητές του -που ξεπερνουν τα 193 εκατομμύρια παγκοσμίως- περισσότερες από 71 νέες ταινίες, από όλα τα είδη: μιούζικαλ, ρομαντικές κωμωδίες, ταινίες δράσης, animations κ.α.
Δημοφιλείς αστέρες πρώτης γραμμής όπως οι Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth και Lin-Manuel Miranda συγκαταλέγονται μεταξύ αυτών που θα πρωταγωνιστήσυν στις ταινίες που θ’ ανεβουν στην πλατφόρμα στους επόμενους 12 μήνες.
Από τους τίτλους που έχουν ανακοινωθεί ξεχωρίζουν: το πολυδάπανο φιλμ «Red Notice», με πρωταγωνιστές τους Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson και Ryan Reynolds, το γουεστερν «The Harder They Fall» με τους Regina King και Idris Elba, το “Don’t Look Up” που συγκεντρώνει ένα εντυπωσιακό καστ με τους Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi και Meryl Streep.
Δράσης
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
Τρόμου
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Θρίλερ
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
Επιστημονικής Φαντασίας
Stowaway
Ρομαντικές
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Δραματικές
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie
Monster
Penguin Bloom
Pieces of Woman
The Dig
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
Γουέστερν
The Harder They Fall
Κωμωδίες
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
Για όλη την οικογένεια
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY
Μιουζικαλ
A Week Away
tick, tick…BOOM