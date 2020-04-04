To Mουσείο Getty και το νέο trend που γίνεται viral!

H τέχνη μιμείται τη ζωή ή η ζωή τη τέχνη;

Μια δημιουργική και ενδιαφέρουσα ιδέα είχε το Mουσείο Getty στο Los Angeles, για να βοηθήσει στην ανία που προκαλεί η καραντίνα του κορονοϊού. Στις 25 Μαρτίου, ξεκίνησε ένα trend στο Twitter, όπου προκαλούσε τους followers να αναπαραστήσουν ένα διάσημο έργο τέχνης, με ανθρώπους και αντικείμενα στο σπίτι τους. Το trend φυσικά έγινε viral, αφού ήταν μια πολύ διασκεδαστική απασχόληση, ενώ την πρόκληση ακολούθησαν και άλλα μουσεία.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.

🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items

And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V

— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020