    To Mουσείο Getty και το νέο trend που γίνεται viral!

    To Mουσείο Getty στο Los Angeles, δημιούργησε το trend της κωμικής αναπαράστασης διάσημων πινάκων, που έγινε αμέσως viral στο διαδίκτυο.

    Monopoli Team
    04.04.2020
    H τέχνη μιμείται τη ζωή ή η ζωή τη τέχνη;

    Μια δημιουργική και ενδιαφέρουσα ιδέα είχε το Mουσείο Getty στο Los Angeles, για να βοηθήσει στην ανία που προκαλεί η καραντίνα του κορονοϊού. Στις 25 Μαρτίου, ξεκίνησε ένα trend στο Twitter, όπου προκαλούσε τους followers να αναπαραστήσουν ένα διάσημο έργο τέχνης, με ανθρώπους και αντικείμενα στο σπίτι τους. Το trend φυσικά έγινε viral, αφού ήταν μια πολύ διασκεδαστική απασχόληση, ενώ την πρόκληση ακολούθησαν και άλλα μουσεία.

    Δείτε τις κωμικές αναπαραστάσεις των έργων τέχνης και αν σας αρέσει, δοκιμάστε κι εσείς να αναδημιουργήσετε μία!

    View this post on Instagram

    Hey @gettymuseum how’s this? 🙏📖🦁 #stayathomechallenge #museumathome . . The Getty is challenging folks to recreate works of art from the Getty collection at home. We found inspiration in an image of our guy St. Jerome. Jerome was a 4th-century scholar, theologian, and translator who used his knowledge of Hebrew and Greek to make the Vulgate, the definitive Latin translation of the Bible until the 16th century. Jerome is often portrayed alongside a lion, which, according to later tradition, was his best friend/companion during his time living in isolation as a hermit. . . [Detail of St. Jerome reading. From a ca. 1510 prayer book in the Getty collection. Ms. Ludwig IX 18 (83.ML.114) fol. 223v]

    A post shared by Newberry Library (@newberrylibrary) on

    Μουσείο Τηλεπικοινωνιών: Ψηφιακές «βόλτες» & δραστηριότητες, για όσο #μένουμε_σπίτι
