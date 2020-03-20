MENU
    Το συγκινητικό τραγούδι του Bono για την Ιταλία και τους γιατρούς που αντιμετωπίζουν τον κορονοϊό

    O Bono των U2 αφιέρωσε το νέο του τραγούδι, με τίτλο «Let Your Love Be Known», στους γιατρους και νοσηλευτές που βρίσκονται στην πρώτη γραμμή για την καταπολέμηση του κορονοϊού, καθώς και στους Ιταλούς που βρίσκονται στο επίκεντρο της κρίσης.

    Αγγελική Βασιλάκου
    20.03.2020

    Τρίτη, 17 Μαρτίου, ημέρα του Αγίου Πατρικίου στους άδειους δρόμους του Δουβλίνου ο Bono των U2, γράφει ένα τραγούδι: «Let Your Love Be Known».

    Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

    for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to. Bono

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη U2 Official (@u2) στις

    O Bono το έγραψε για «τους γιατρούς, τους νοσοκόμους, τους φροντιστές στην πρώτη γραμμή, για εσάς τραγουδάμε. Για τους Ιταλούς που αποτέλεσαν πηγή έμπνευσης… για τους Ιρλανδούς… για τον ΚΑΘΕΝΑ που αυτή την Ημέρα του Αγίου Πατρικίου βρίσκεται σε δύσκολη θέση και εξακολουθεί να τραγουδάει». Για όλους εμάς, δηλαδή, που φοβόμαστε και ελπίζουμε!

    Ακολουθούν οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού “Let Your Love Be Known”

    Yes there was silence / Yes there was no people here / Yes I walk through the streets of Dublin / and no one was near.
    Yes I don’t know you / No I didn’t think I didn’t care / You live so very far away from / Just across the square.
    And I can’t reach / But I can ring / You can’t touch. / But you can, you can sing. / Across rooftops
    Sing down the phone / Sing and promise me you won’t stop / Sing your love be known / Oh let your love be known.
    Yes there is isolation / You and me we’re still here / Yes when we open our eyes / We will stare down the fear.
    And maybe Ι said the wrong thing / Yes I made you smile / I guess the longest distance / is always the last mile.
    I can’t reach / But I can ring /You can’t touch /but you can, you can sing /Across rooftops.
    Sing to me down the phone / Sing and promise me you won’t stop / Sing and you’re never alone / Sing as an act of resistance.
    Sing though your heart is overthrown / Sing, when you sing there is no distance / So let your love be known / Oh let your love be known.
    Though your heart is overthrown
    Let your love be known.

    Ακούστε το και στο YouTube:

