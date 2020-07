Πώς γιόρτασαν τα 50 χρόνια Pride οι μεγαλύτεροι οίκοι μόδας;

View this post on Instagram

More Color, More Pride.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ Because every story is important and representation matters, @Dapper_Stemme shares the meaning of the More Color, More Pride flag, which she originally concepted and popularized in 2017.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ Converse’s 2020 Pride Collection is inspired by the More Color, More Pride flag and will support our global and local LGBTQIA+ youth partners: @ItGetsBetter, @BAGLY_Inc, @OUTMetroWest, and @AliForneyCenter.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ We’ll be celebrating with Pride on our channels every weekend. Be the first to see our new Pride collection, available May 29 at 10am EST on Converse.com. #ConversePride #WeAreAllStars⁣⁣