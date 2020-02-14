Ανακαλύψαμε τα πιο αγαπησιάρικα graffiti της Αθήνας κάνοντας ποδήλατο

Πόσες φορές έχει τύχει να σταματήσουμε να θαυμάσουμε ένα γκράφιτι που μας έκανε εντύπωση πάνω σε κάποιο τοίχο; Ειδικά άμα διαθέτει και τις κατάλληλες προϋποθέσεις για να αποτελέσει μια τέλεια -ινσταγκραμική- φωτογραφία που θα ανανεώσει το feed μας. Μια βόλτα στην Αθήνα με το ποδήλατο είναι ό,τι πρέπει για να βρείτε εκείνα τα σημεία -διαμαντάκια- που είναι κρυμμένα τα γκράφιτι. Σημεία που διαφορετικά δεν θα παρατηρούσατε μέσα στη βαβούρα της καθημερινότητας. Η αγάπη είναι παντού κι ας μην φαίνεται.
Με αφορμή την ημέρα των ερωτευμένων εντοπίσαμε το λογαριασμό του Instagram, @virosphotos, με τα love-spots της πόλης και είδαμε μια άλλη πλευρά της γκρίζας τσιμεντούπολης.
Μαντεύετε που είναι αυτά;
Athenian flerting #athenian #love #pretty #woman #girl #boy #man #smoking #flerting #foolingaround #play #summer #summerinthecity #bike #bicycle #bikeride #urbanart #urbanculture #specialized #iamspecialized #graffiti #streetartist #streetart #abandoned #window #wall #Athens #iloveathens #athensbikecity #monopoligr
You took my heart. ( You should know better) @sinke_ #graffiti #bike #bicycle #bikepics #streetart #art #painting #artist #heart #color #door #cycling #urbancycling #Athens #cityrides #urbanart #specialized #ilovemybike #iamspecialized #iloveathens #love #baby #citystreets #ableadingheart #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα #athensbikecity #monopoligr #valentinesday2019 #wildatheart
Flowery escapes #bike #bicycle #urbancycling #urbanbikes #athensbikecity #monopoligr #cycling #citybike #commute #specialized #caged #fridayride #iamspecialized #escape #painting #couple #graffiti #free #streetart #streetartist #art #wall #cartoon #Athens #flower #love #prisoner #iloveathens #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα
The look of love? #graffiti #bike #bicycle #bicycleride #painting #art #streetart #heart #stabed #eye #hearteye #lovehurts #lookoflove #Athens #athensbikecity #monopoligr #specialized #cycling #iamspecialized #urbancycling #urbanculture #nightride #sword #love #iloveathens #greeksummer #Greece #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα #τοίχος
Love is shy by nature #graffiti #streetart #art #painting #bike #bicycle #cycling #urban #urbancycling #ride #lady #beauty #specialized #iamspecialized #Athens #iloveathens #urbancultue #athensbikecity #monopoligr #lines #artist #girl #woman #love #heart #ποδήλατο
You know you got it baby #graffiti #bike #bicycle #bikeporn #streetart #art #painting #artist #heart #color #door #cycling #urbancycling #monopoligr #athensbikecity #Athens #cityrides #urbanart #specialized #ilovemybike #iamspecialized #iloveathens #love #baby #citystreets #cityboy #βόλτα #ableadingheart #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα
Spring hearted #graffiti #bicycle #bike #bikeporn #streetart #streetartist #art #wall #Athens #iloveathens #streetlife #happy #spring #heart #flowers #love #painting #specialized #iamspecialized #mtb #urbancycling #cycling #window #athensbikecity #monopoligr #beauty #wheels #ride #urbancycling #cityride
You and me baby. Perfect match. #graffiti #bicycle #bike #bikeporn #streetart #streetartist #art #wall #Athens #iloveathens #streetlife #Ghostbikes #ghost_bikes #love #panamaox3 #urbancycling #cycling #athensbikecity #monopoligr #hands #beauty #commute #match #nightride #painting #artist #dance #perfectmatch
Magic back alley #graffiti #bicycle #bike #bikeporn #streetart #streetartist #art #wall #cartoon #Athens #GHOSTtrekking #athensbikecitygr #monopoligr #beauty #ghost_bikes #iloveathens #streetlife #ilovemybike #heart #panamaox3 #urbancycling #cycling #neighborhood #nightride #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα #τοίχος #βόλτα #γειτονιά
Forever love (& other desires) #foreverlove #loveforever #wall #painting #art #streetart #streetlife #bike #bicycle #heart #figures #humans #ride #streetartist #urbancycling #cycling #ποδήλατο #τοίχος #Αθήνα #athens #monopoligr #athensbikecitygr #ghost_bikes #panamaoX3 #ghostbicycles #wishes #desires