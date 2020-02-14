MENU
    Ανακαλύψαμε τα πιο αγαπησιάρικα graffiti της Αθήνας κάνοντας ποδήλατο

    Ανεβήκαμε στο ποδήλατο του Instagram χρήστη @virosphotos, και είδαμε μια άλλη πλευρά της πόλης. Της Αθήνας που αγαπά, που πονά, που φλερτάρει…

    Athens love bike
    Athens love bike
    Athens Bike City
    14.02.2020

    Πόσες φορές έχει τύχει να σταματήσουμε να θαυμάσουμε ένα γκράφιτι που μας έκανε εντύπωση πάνω σε κάποιο τοίχο; Ειδικά άμα διαθέτει και τις κατάλληλες προϋποθέσεις για να αποτελέσει μια τέλεια -ινσταγκραμική- φωτογραφία που θα ανανεώσει το feed μας. Μια βόλτα στην Αθήνα με το ποδήλατο είναι ό,τι πρέπει για να βρείτε εκείνα τα σημεία -διαμαντάκια- που είναι κρυμμένα τα γκράφιτι. Σημεία που διαφορετικά δεν θα παρατηρούσατε μέσα στη βαβούρα της καθημερινότητας. Η αγάπη είναι παντού κι ας μην φαίνεται.

    Με αφορμή την ημέρα των ερωτευμένων εντοπίσαμε το λογαριασμό του Instagram, @virosphotos, με τα love-spots της πόλης και είδαμε μια άλλη πλευρά της γκρίζας τσιμεντούπολης.

    Μαντεύετε που είναι αυτά;

    No fucking words. Dedicated.

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

    Athenian flerting #athenian #love #pretty #woman #girl #boy #man #smoking #flerting #foolingaround #play #summer #summerinthecity #bike #bicycle #bikeride #urbanart #urbanculture #specialized #iamspecialized #graffiti #streetartist #streetart #abandoned #window #wall #Athens #iloveathens #athensbikecity #monopoligr

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    You took my heart. ( You should know better) @sinke_ #graffiti #bike #bicycle #bikepics #streetart #art #painting #artist #heart #color #door #cycling #urbancycling #Athens #cityrides #urbanart #specialized #ilovemybike #iamspecialized #iloveathens #love #baby #citystreets #ableadingheart #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα #athensbikecity #monopoligr #valentinesday2019 #wildatheart

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    Flowery escapes #bike #bicycle #urbancycling #urbanbikes #athensbikecity #monopoligr #cycling #citybike #commute #specialized #caged #fridayride #iamspecialized #escape #painting #couple #graffiti #free #streetart #streetartist #art #wall #cartoon #Athens #flower #love #prisoner #iloveathens #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    The look of love? #graffiti #bike #bicycle #bicycleride #painting #art #streetart #heart #stabed #eye #hearteye #lovehurts #lookoflove #Athens #athensbikecity #monopoligr #specialized #cycling #iamspecialized #urbancycling #urbanculture #nightride #sword #love #iloveathens #greeksummer #Greece #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα #τοίχος

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

    Love is shy by nature #graffiti #streetart #art #painting #bike #bicycle #cycling #urban #urbancycling #ride #lady #beauty #specialized #iamspecialized #Athens #iloveathens #urbancultue #athensbikecity #monopoligr #lines #artist #girl #woman #love #heart #ποδήλατο

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

    You know you got it baby #graffiti #bike #bicycle #bikeporn #streetart #art #painting #artist #heart #color #door #cycling #urbancycling #monopoligr #athensbikecity #Athens #cityrides #urbanart #specialized #ilovemybike #iamspecialized #iloveathens #love #baby #citystreets #cityboy #βόλτα #ableadingheart #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    Spring hearted #graffiti #bicycle #bike #bikeporn #streetart #streetartist #art #wall #Athens #iloveathens #streetlife #happy #spring #heart #flowers #love #painting #specialized #iamspecialized #mtb #urbancycling #cycling #window #athensbikecity #monopoligr #beauty #wheels #ride #urbancycling #cityride

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    You and me baby. Perfect match. #graffiti #bicycle #bike #bikeporn #streetart #streetartist #art #wall #Athens #iloveathens #streetlife #Ghostbikes #ghost_bikes #love #panamaox3 #urbancycling #cycling #athensbikecity #monopoligr #hands #beauty #commute #match #nightride #painting #artist #dance #perfectmatch

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

    Magic back alley #graffiti #bicycle #bike #bikeporn #streetart #streetartist #art #wall #cartoon #Athens #GHOSTtrekking #athensbikecitygr #monopoligr #beauty #ghost_bikes #iloveathens #streetlife #ilovemybike #heart #panamaox3 #urbancycling #cycling #neighborhood #nightride #ποδήλατο #Αθήνα #τοίχος #βόλτα #γειτονιά

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

    >

    Forever love (& other desires) #foreverlove #loveforever #wall #painting #art #streetart #streetlife #bike #bicycle #heart #figures #humans #ride #streetartist #urbancycling #cycling #ποδήλατο #τοίχος #Αθήνα #athens #monopoligr #athensbikecitygr #ghost_bikes #panamaoX3 #ghostbicycles #wishes #desires

    Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βύρων (@virosphotos) στις

