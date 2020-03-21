6 χάσταγκ τέχνης για ένα διάλειμμα από την αρνητικότητα των σόσιαλ μίντια!
Έξι ενδιαφέροντα χάσταγκ που μπορείτε κι εσείς να ακολουθήσετε, ώστε το -γεμάτο με αρνητικές ειδήσεις- feed μας να γεμίσει με τέχνη!
Καθώς οι χώροι πολιτισμού αναγκάζονται να κλείσουν τις πόρτες τους για το κοινό λόγω του κορονοϊού, οι ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες και ιδιαίτερα τα σόσιαλ μίντια αποτελούν τα ιδανικά σημεία συνάντησης του κοινού με την τέχνη. Έτσι, όπως είναι λογικό, μουσεία και γκαλερί σε όλο τον κόσμο επικεντρώνονται στους λογαριασμούς τους στο Facebook, το Instagram και το Twitter. Δημοσιεύουν περιεχόμενο, κάνουν live stream, online περιηγήσεις και πολλές άλλες δράσεις.
Για παράδειγμα, το διάσημο Μουσείο Σύγχρονης Τέχνης (MoMA) στην Νέα Υόρκη ξεκίνησε δημοσιεύοντας ένα σάουντρακ δια χειρός Conor Bourgal με τίτλο A Portable Embrace, «για να σας κρατά συντροφιά είτε αν βρίσκεστε μπορστά από έναν πίνακα είτε μόνοι σας στο σπίτι.» Το μουσείο προσκαλεί επίσης καλλιτέχνες και συγγραφείς να μοιραστούν πρωτότυπα ποιήματα εμπνευσμένα από τις συλλογές του, που είναι διαθέσιμα στα στόρι του Instagram του μουσείου.
#MuseumFromHomeΔείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
More poetry is ALWAYS needed, especially while we #MuseumFromHome. We invited poets to contribute an original piece written in response to a work of art in our collection. Head to mo.ma/poetryproject or the link in our bio to read (and hear!) poems on works by #Brancusi, #FridaKahlo, #Matisse, and more. Which artwork will inspire your next poem? — [Jeremy Deller. ‘More Poetry is Needed, Swansea, 2014’ from “Odds and Sods (for Parkett no. 95).” 2014. One from a portfolio of five screenprints, composition and sheet: 11 3/4 × 15 11/16″ (29.9 × 39.9 cm). Publisher: Parkett Publishers, Zürich and New York. Printer: Atelier für Siebdruck Lorenz Boegli. Edition: 35] #MoMAMagazine
Σε πιο μαζικό βαθμό, το MoMA, καθώς και πολλά από τα μεγάλα μουσεία των ΗΠΑ -και όχι μόνο, δημοσιεύουν περιεχόμενο με το χάσταγκ #MuseumFromHome, δηλαδή «Μουσείο από το Σπίτι,» ώστε το κοινό να έχει «πρόσβαση» σε έργα των μουσείων, έστω και ψηφιακά. «Υπάρχουν πολλοί (εικονικοί) τρόποι που μπορούμε να έρθουμε κοντά, όσο βρισκόμαστε σπίτι» αναφέρεται σε μία δημοσίευση στο Instagram του MoMA.
Πιο πολύ από ποτέ, η χρήση πλατφόρμων όπως το Twitter, το Facebook και το Instagram μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί προς όφελος μας και ειδικότερα προς όφελος του πολιτισμού. Έτσι, εκτός από το #MuseumFromHome, υπάρχουν άλλα πέντε ενδιαφέροντα χάσταγκ που μπορείτε να ακολουθήσετε, ώστε το -γεμάτο με αρνητικές ειδήσεις- feed μας να γεμίσει με τέχνη!Τα κορυφαία χάσταγκ τέχνης μέχρι τώρα είναι τα εξής:
#WhyILoveMuseums
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Out of darkness, great art can be created. During this time of uncertainty, and while the Museum galleries are temporarily closed, take a virtual tour of works of art by North Carolina artists from the Museum collection and upcoming special exhibitions that tackle struggle, conflict, hope, and inspiration. Scott Avett, “Toy Pieta,” 2018: This new acquisition (detail pictured here) to the Museum collection, featured in 2019 exhibition “Scott Avett: Invisible,” speaks to Avett’s personal life and the things we all hold in common—love, relationships, childhood, parenthood, family—and the ability to find a balance between our public lives and private lives. His paintings capture and illuminate moments of everyday life that are often easily overlooked but are often more important than the bigger moments. In his paintings, Avett reveals intimate moments from his own relationships in order to forge a personal connection with his viewers, in the same way that his music connects to his listeners. #MuseumMomentOfZen #MuseumFromHome #ArtNaturePeople #WhyILoveMuseums #ArtCanHelp
Out of darkness, great art can be created. During this time of uncertainty, and while the Museum galleries are temporarily closed, take a virtual tour of works of art by North Carolina artists from the Museum collection and upcoming special exhibitions that tackle struggle, conflict, hope, and inspiration. Scott Avett, “Toy Pieta,” 2018: This new acquisition (detail pictured here) to the Museum collection, featured in 2019 exhibition “Scott Avett: Invisible,” speaks to Avett’s personal life and the things we all hold in common—love, relationships, childhood, parenthood, family—and the ability to find a balance between our public lives and private lives. His paintings capture and illuminate moments of everyday life that are often easily overlooked but are often more important than the bigger moments. In his paintings, Avett reveals intimate moments from his own relationships in order to forge a personal connection with his viewers, in the same way that his music connects to his listeners. #MuseumMomentOfZen #MuseumFromHome #ArtNaturePeople #WhyILoveMuseums #ArtCanHelp
Χιλιάδες χρήστες του Instagram και του Twitter μοιράζονται εδώ και πέντε μέρες τις σκέψεις (και τις φωτογραφίες) τους, σχετικά με το «γιατί αγαπούν τα μουσεία». Σύμφωνα με ανάρτηση του Μουσείου Φυσικής Ιστορίας του Λονδίνου: «Αγαπάμε τα μουσεία, επειδή ακόμα και τώρα μας προσφέρουν μια μοναδική σύνδεση με την ιστορία, την κουλτούρα, τη φύση και με ιστορίες που μας επιτρέπουν να καταλάβουμε τον κόσμο μας. Συνήθως αυτό γίνεται μέσα από τις εκθέσεις και τις γκαλερί. Μην ξεχνάτε όμως πως τώρα το online περιεχόμενο είναι κοντά σας.»
#ArtCanHelp
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Alone together 💞! Ok, so dating is difficult these days, but let’s do some magic during #StaydelAtHome and bring these guys together. He: a romantic at his best, gazing wistfully at the world outside. She: full of enthusiasm! Dropped her work, almost falling out of the window, as if she’s looking for something – just the sun or maybe a special someone…🤔🤗? Dear violinist, just follow the Italian example, get up and play her some music from your window! . . Otto Scholderer, The Violinist by the Window, 1861, Städel Museum, Frankfurt/Main, photo: U. Edelmann Fritz von Uhde, By the Window, 1890 – 1891, Städel Museum, Frankfurt/Main 👉 collection.staedelmuseum.de . . #alonetogether #staedel #stayathome #staythefuckathome #flattenthecurve #socialdistancing #MuseumFromHome #MuseSocial #artcanhelp
Alone together 💞! Ok, so dating is difficult these days, but let’s do some magic during #StaydelAtHome and bring these guys together. He: a romantic at his best, gazing wistfully at the world outside. She: full of enthusiasm! Dropped her work, almost falling out of the window, as if she’s looking for something – just the sun or maybe a special someone…🤔🤗? Dear violinist, just follow the Italian example, get up and play her some music from your window! . . Otto Scholderer, The Violinist by the Window, 1861, Städel Museum, Frankfurt/Main, photo: U. Edelmann Fritz von Uhde, By the Window, 1890 – 1891, Städel Museum, Frankfurt/Main 👉 collection.staedelmuseum.de . . #alonetogether #staedel #stayathome #staythefuckathome #flattenthecurve #socialdistancing #MuseumFromHome #MuseSocial #artcanhelp
To χασταγκ αυτό ήταν μια πρωτοβουλία του Art Newspaper που έχει ήδη μαζέψει πάνω από 500 post στο Instagram! Πρόκειται για μία καμπάνια για τη διάδοση μόνο καλών νέων και εικόνων που μας φτιάχνουν το κέφι και φυσικά έργων τέχνης που μας εμπνέουν!
#MuseumMomentOfZen
Όσο ο κόσμος αγχώνεται όλο και περισσότερο για τον κορονοϊό, πολλά ιδρύματα τέχνης μοιράζονται όμορφα και «χαλαρωτικά» έργα τέχνης από τις συλλογές τους ή εικόνες από τις άδειες γκαλερί τους όσο είναι κλειστά τα μουσεία. Ένα τέλειο αντίδοτο για τις αγχωτικές μας μέρες και τον μοναχικό αυτό-περιορισμό στο σπίτι.
#MuseSocial
Το feed αυτό του χάσταγκ είναι περισσότερο ενημερωτικό, για updates και τα μελλοντικά σχέδια των μουσείων για τις επόμενες εβδομάδες.
#ArchivesHashtagParty
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
We missed last week’s #ArchivesHashtagParty on #ArchivesHistoryCrushes so we’ll be sharing some of our favs this week leading up to Valentine’s Day! . First up, who can resist two bffs and a puppy? JFK and bestie Lem adopted a dachshund puppy named Dunker during their 1937 trip to Europe. Unfortunately, JFK was too allergic to him so they found a new home for the pup in the Netherlands.
We missed last week’s #ArchivesHashtagParty on #ArchivesHistoryCrushes so we’ll be sharing some of our favs this week leading up to Valentine’s Day! . First up, who can resist two bffs and a puppy? JFK and bestie Lem adopted a dachshund puppy named Dunker during their 1937 trip to Europe. Unfortunately, JFK was too allergic to him so they found a new home for the pup in the Netherlands.
Αυτό το χάσταγκ είναι για όλους εμάς που παθιαζόμαστε τόσο με την τέχνη, όσο και με την ιστορία. Εδώ άνθρωποι μοιράζονται γράμματα, φωτογραφίες και αντικείμενα είτε από προσωπικό αρχείο είτε από μουσεία. Για την ημέρα του Αγίου Πατρίκιου, για παράδειγμα, πολλοί πόσταραν φωτογραφίες από παλαιότερους εορτασμούς.
Πηγή: The Art Newspaper